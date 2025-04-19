FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after acquiring an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4,104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $426.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.69 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.90.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

