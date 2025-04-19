Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 57,687 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,687 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $111,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,809 shares of company stock worth $6,154,756 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.