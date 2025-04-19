Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,552,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,439 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.3% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,094,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,158,000 after purchasing an additional 47,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,706,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $5,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $841.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $829.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $820.35. The stock has a market cap of $798.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

