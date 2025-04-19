Elevatus Welath Management Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Elevatus Welath Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.5% of Elevatus Welath Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after buying an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.81.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $482.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $522.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

