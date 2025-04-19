Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells $218,475.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,156.45. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.8 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

