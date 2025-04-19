Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 1,100 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.13 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $60.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

