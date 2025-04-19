Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $36.93 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $277.29 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.04 and its 200-day moving average is $294.22.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.