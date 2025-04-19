Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,070 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $509.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.01 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $561.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

About The Goldman Sachs Group



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

