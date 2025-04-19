Edgar Lomax Co. VA Acquires 7,014 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,637,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,223,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.02.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

