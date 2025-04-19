Ecofi Investissements SA Acquires New Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. EMCOR Group accounts for 2.2% of Ecofi Investissements SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $378.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.58.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

