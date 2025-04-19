Dnca Finance Purchases 8,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dnca Finance grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 2.3% of Dnca Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.89.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DE opened at $452.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.52. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

