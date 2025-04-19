D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

