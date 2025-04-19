Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 7,512 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $288.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

