Curi RMB Capital LLC Purchases 11,929 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BJ opened at $118.57 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Get Our Latest Report on BJ

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,097.60. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.