Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $14.21 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,637,205,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 7.9 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.