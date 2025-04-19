Curi RMB Capital LLC Buys 2,182 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $29,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $216.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.61 and a 1-year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

