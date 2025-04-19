Curi RMB Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28,933 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 231,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 149,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

FRT opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

