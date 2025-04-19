Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires 11,932 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,874,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $597,476,000 after acquiring an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,823,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $346,059,000 after acquiring an additional 311,252 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 14,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

