CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

Aflac Trading Up 0.0 %

AFL stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $80.59 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

