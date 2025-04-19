Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,839 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Coupang were worth $33,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,896,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,383,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,038,000 after buying an additional 2,465,973 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,388,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,580,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

