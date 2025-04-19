Cornerstone Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,985 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

