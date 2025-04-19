Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 57,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 134,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

