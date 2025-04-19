Coastline Trust Co Sells 314 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HON opened at $196.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

