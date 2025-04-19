Claret Asset Management Corp Has $269,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139,265 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,661,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $175,739,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 911,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,471,000 after acquiring an additional 265,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $561.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $619.17 and a 200-day moving average of $648.41. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

