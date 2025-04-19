Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,940 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.77.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $231.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.90. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.03 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

