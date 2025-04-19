CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGR opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.69.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

