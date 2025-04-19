Capital World Investors Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,524,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,045,707 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,383,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $48.13 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

