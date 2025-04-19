Capital World Investors Has $1.98 Billion Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,778,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,519,407 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,979,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $563.16 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $740.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $963.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

