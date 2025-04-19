Capital World Investors Has $1.58 Billion Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,581,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2 %

RSG opened at $243.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.06.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

