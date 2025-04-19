Capital World Investors Buys 72,271 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,271 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.78% of Dell Technologies worth $1,436,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.41.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $84.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

