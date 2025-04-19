Capital Research Global Investors Sells 4,189 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $1,014,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,229 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.42.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $322.57 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.32 and a 52-week high of $370.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

