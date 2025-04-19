Capital Research Global Investors Has $5.48 Billion Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914,049 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,475,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $261.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

Shares of JPM opened at $231.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $181.41 and a one year high of $280.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

