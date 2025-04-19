Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.50 Billion Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,500,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $196.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average is $216.02.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

