Capital Research Global Investors Buys 179,807 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,108,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.7 %

MELI stock opened at $2,099.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,043.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,960.13. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,500.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,415.94.

Get Our Latest Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.