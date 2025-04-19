Capital International Investors Sells 104,343 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,092,272 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 104,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.77% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $422,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $32.90 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.