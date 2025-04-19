Capital International Inc. CA Sells 20,136 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,136 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.07. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

