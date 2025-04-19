Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 1,824 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.56% of H World Group worth $58,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,334,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $307,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of H World Group by 1,325.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,153,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,032,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 255,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTHT shares. HSBC downgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

