Capital International Inc. CA Has $45.82 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $45,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 895.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $285.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.20. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

