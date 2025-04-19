Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $16.77. Capital Clean Energy Carriers shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 251 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCEC. Raymond James started coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 46.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

