Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

Broadcom stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,452,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,393,581. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $803.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.87.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 586.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 41.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

