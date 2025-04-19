BOS Asset Management LLC Has $19.41 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BOS Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,938 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.0% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,928,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $87.53 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.