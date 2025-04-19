BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $62,180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. TD Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.