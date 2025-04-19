BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $24.76 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 398.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Equinix were worth $24,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,418,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equinix by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,838.49. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 3,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.04, for a total transaction of $3,309,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,412,197.52. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,068. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $790.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $847.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $897.45. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.42%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.