BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $21.07 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,450 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $21,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

