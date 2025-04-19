BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 144,427 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.14% of eBay worth $41,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in eBay by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $96,214,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of eBay by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 531.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,737 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $110,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,566 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,310 shares of company stock worth $3,121,626. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

