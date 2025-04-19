BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 527,572 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 527,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,201,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.21% of Alliant Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

