Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $31,000 in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Utah Medical Products Stock Performance
Shares of UTMD opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.17. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $77.33.
Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
