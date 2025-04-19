Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 5,089 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

