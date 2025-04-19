Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $112,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $557.24 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.25.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.