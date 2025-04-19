Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 232 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $409,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 280.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,071,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

